Serious crash involving MoDOT truck on I-270 in St. Louis County

Creve Coeur Police said to avoid the area between Interstate 64 and Olive Boulevard

CREVE COEUR, Mo. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a serious wreck involving a MoDOT vehicle in the southbound lanes of Interstate 270 in St. Louis County.

The crash was reported at about 1:52 p.m. near the Ladue Road exit. Creve Coeur police asked drivers to avoid the area between Interstate 64 and Olive Boulevard while first responders were still on the scene.

Several lanes are closed, but traffic is slowly getting by, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

A 5 On Your Side photojournalist took a photo at the scene that appeared to show a work truck with extensive front end damage. A MoDOT work truck was just in front of the white truck.

A transportation department spokesperson confirmed the MoDOT truck was sweeping the interstate when it was hit from behind by the white truck.

Police have not released any other details about the circumstances of the crash, how many vehicles were involved or whether anyone was injured.