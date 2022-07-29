Police identify victim shot, killed on I-55 in south St. Louis Friday

St. Louis police said a man was shot while inside his car on I-55. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

ST. LOUIS — Police released the identity of the man shot and killed on Interstate 55 in south St. Louis on Friday.

The shooting shut down the southbound lanes on I-55 near Gascondate Street around 12:30 p.m. The interstate reopened at about 3:15 p.m. Friday.

St. Louis police said a man was shot while inside his car on I-55. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene. St. Louis police's homicide unit is investigating.

Police at the scene said the man who was shot was a backseat passenger. Two other people in the vehicle were uninjured in the shooting and stayed on the scene after the shooting.

Police released the victim's name Tuesday. He was identified as 27-year-old Deolandis Dabney of St. Louis.

Police said they believe the vehicle in the shooting was involved in a previous incident on Gravois Avenue and Russell Boulevard. Police said the shootings may be related.

Detectives said two suspects, a 35-year-old man and a 36-year-old man, contacted police after the incident. They were taken into custody in south St. Louis County.

No other information about the shooting has been released.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html