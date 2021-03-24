Fatal crash on I-64 in St. Louis

Around 1:30 p.m. officers responded to the scene for an "accident with injuries" call. One person was transported to the hospital and has since died

ST. LOUIS — One person is dead after a crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 64 near Vandeventer in St. Louis.

Around 1:30 p.m. officers responded to the eastbound lanes for an "accident with injuries" call. Police said a man was rushed to the hospital and has since died.

Preliminary information from police indicates it was a two-car crash. The occupant of the other car, a woman who is believed to have been the driver, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The accident reconstruction unit has been requested and will handle the ongoing investigation.

The highway remains closed as of 3:05 p.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more information.