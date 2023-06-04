1 killed in crash on I-70 in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 in north St. Louis County Thursday morning.
The crash happened at about 10 a.m. Thursday near Jennings Station Road. As of 12:17 p.m., MoDOT said the eastbound lanes of I-70 would be closed until further notice.
Photos from the scene showed a Ram 1500 with heavy damage. There was a tractor-trailer on the shoulder of the off-ramp at exit 242.
There was a heavy backup on I-70 and on the frontage road.
No other information about the crash or the victim has been released.
