1 killed in crash on I-70 in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 in north St. Louis County Thursday morning.

The crash happened at about 10 a.m. Thursday near Jennings Station Road. As of 12:17 p.m., MoDOT said the eastbound lanes of I-70 would be closed until further notice.

Photos from the scene showed a Ram 1500 with heavy damage. There was a tractor-trailer on the shoulder of the off-ramp at exit 242.

There was a heavy backup on I-70 and on the frontage road.

No other information about the crash or the victim has been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more information.