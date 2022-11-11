Here's where to go ice skating in St. Louis, Metro East area

St. Louis and the Metro East area have plenty of places to go ice skating with your friends and family throughout the winter season.

ST. LOUIS — As the winter season rolls into our area, it's time to lace them up and take a few laps around the ice rink.

St. Louis and the Metro East area have plenty of places to go ice skating with your friends and family throughout the winter season.

Here's a list of where to go ice skating in the area:

Brentwood Ice Rink - Brentwood

Public skate sessions are open at the Brentwood Ice Rink. Sessions are open every day but are subject to change. You can find information about hours and their calendar here.

General admission tickets are $4 for residents, $6 for non-residents and skate rentals are $2.

Brentwood Ice Rink also hosts Galactic Flow Skate on Friday evenings. The skate features funky, fun disco lights for a cosmic skate at the rink. General admission for the Friday skate is $6 for residents, $8 for non-residents and $2 for skate rentals.

Brookdale Farms - Eureka

Outdoor ice skating is available at Brookdale Farms in Eureka, Missouri for all ages. The location is now open for Country Christmas and private parties for everyone to enjoy.

Find information about rentals, hours and admission on their website.

Centene Community Ice Center - Maryland Heights

Public skate sessions are available at Centene Community Ice center for all skaters and ages. Sessions are offered daily, and guests may register online to attend. General admission for Maryland Heights residents is $5, pre-registered $7 and general admission $8. General skate rentals are $5.

The public skate calendar and information are available on the center's website.

Creve Coeur Ice Arena - Creve Coeur

Public skate sessions are now open to the public every day. The ice arena is located within the Dielmann Recreation Complex and is open year-round. General admission for residents is $4, $6 for non-residents and $2 for skate rentals.

The full calendar for public sessions is available here.

East Alton Ice Arena - Alton, Illinois

The East Alton Ice Arena offers ice skating, skating lessons and hosts local high school and college hockey games. Public sessions are offered throughout the week for families and friends to enjoy skating.

Check public skating hours and prices for rentals on their website here.

Granite City Ice Rink - Wilson Park, Granite City

Public ice-skating sessions are available on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at the ice rink. Admissions are $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and children and skate rentals are $2.

Information and other events are available through the Granite City website.

Greensfelder Recreation Complex - Manchester

Public ice skating is open through Feb. 26, 2023, throughout the week. Admissions are $5 for ages 4 to 12, $6 for ages 13 to 64 and $5 for 65 and older. Skate rentals are $2 per person.

Information on the schedule and rentals is available through the St. Louis County website.

James J. Eagan Civic Center - Florissant

The outdoor rink with the cover of a pavilion is now open to the public. The center is open on Saturdays and Sundays during the day for families to enjoy. Admission is $6, $4 for Florissant residents and $2 for skate rentals.

Hours and general information about the ice rink are available here.

Kennedy Recreation Complex - St. Louis

Public ice-skating sessions are available now through March 1, 2023, throughout the week. Hours vary by day.

Admissions are $5 for ages four to 12, $6 for ages 13 to 64 and $5 for 65 and older. Skate rentals are $2 per person.

Information on the schedule and rentals is available through the St. Louis County website.

Kirkwood Ice Arena - Kirkwood

The Kirkwood Ice Arena is open for public ice skating for families and friends to enjoy for all ages. Admissions for residents is $5, $6 for non-residents and $2 for skate rentals.

Public skating times are available through their calendar here.

McKendree Metro Rec Plex - O'Fallon, Illinois

Public ice skating is available on weekends and holidays throughout the year. Dates and times are available through their website.

Admissions are $10 for 17 and under, $15 for adults and $5 for skate rentals.

Steinberg Skating Rink - St. Louis

The rink located in Forest Park is a city classic, open to the public starting Saturday, Nov. 19 for their winter season. General admission for skating is $1, skate rentals are $6.

Find hours throughout the winter season for Steinberg here.

St. Peters Rec-Plex - St. Peters

The Rec-Plex offers many ice rinks to the public for ice skating and programs. Sessions and hours are now available through their website.

General admission is $8 for residents, $10 for non-residents and $3.50 for skate rentals.

The RP Lumber Center - Edwardsville, Illinois

Public skating sessions are available for skaters of all ages and abilities at The RP Lumber Center. Admissions are $7 for Edwardsville residents, $9 for non-residents and skate rentals are $3.

Information about public skating sessions and a calendar of events are available here.

The Loading Dock - Grafton, Illinois

The Loading Dock will open their ice rink in Grafton, Illinois on Saturday, Nov. 19. The rink is open Friday, Saturday and Sundays through the winter season. They will also have extended holiday hours on Christmas Eve for families and friends to enjoy. Their all-day skate pass is $10.50, skate rentals are $5.

To find their hours and rates, visit The Loading Dock's website.

Webster Groves Ice Arena - Webster Groves

The ice arena offers daily public skating sessions for all ages and skill levels. Admissions are $4.50 for residents, $ 6 for non-residents and $2 for rentals.

The Ice Arena also offers Cosmic Skates on Friday and Saturday nights for $8 and $2 skate rentals.

A schedule and more information are available here.

Wentzville Ice Arena - Wentzville

Sessions are open to the public throughout the winter season for families and friends to enjoy. Hours and sessions vary by day. You can find the full schedule here.

Tickets are $6 for residents, $7 for non-residents and $3 for skate rentals.

Winterfest - St. Louis

The seventh annual Gateway Arch Park Foundation's Winterfest returns to Kiener Plaza this winter. Ice skating and other activities will be open from Saturday, Nov. 19 through Sunday, Jan. 1. Hours will be on Fridays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 8 p.m.

Skate rentals are $12 for adults and $7 for children ages 3 to 15.

Find more information about Winterfest here.