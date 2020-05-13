'We've been rooting for you since you first showed up in our ICU' | Nurses inspired by patient's recovery

Health care workers at SSM Health St. Joseph wanted to do something special for a patient who made a surprising recovery from COVID-19

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Nathan Walker spent three weeks under intubation, fighting the coronavirus at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital.

His situation was dire, the hospital said.

To the surprise of his caregivers, Walker began to get better. Eventually, he was taken off the ventilator.

During his recovery, several health care workers came to Walker’s room to re-introduce themselves. When they did, Walker told them he remembered the sound of their voices, the hospital said.

The nurses wanted to show Walker how much they were inspired by his recovery, so they created a photo book.

On the pages, they wrote messages to Walker.

"Nathan, some of the ICU nurses wanted you to know that you made an impact," one message said.

"We've been rooting for you since you first showed up in our ICU," another said.

Walker is now home, participating in outpatient rehabilitation.

Tuesday, the caregivers and Walker reunited over a Zoom call and his sister surprised him with the photo album.

The hospital shared the video with 5 On Your Side: