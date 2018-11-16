ST. CHARLES, Mo — Most of the time, if you see John Nelson's lights come on, you're not having a good day.

He's a tow truck driver.

Nelson said there are a few tips he's picked up from witnessing others' misfortune.

"See if you look at the roads now, they look fine, they’re clear. There’s no snow. But now the sun has gone down. The temperature is dropping," said Nelson. "That’s why it’s always best to be cautious and think the road’s untreated. Drive like the road’s untreated."

Nelson took us to the A-1 Towing salvage yard. It's the destination for a lot of wrecked cars in St. Charles county.

"About 15 cars give or take a few," he explained. Those 15 are only the ones that they picked up Thursday.

"They obviously hit the person in front of them because the bumper is intact, but the hood is bent up so they went under the car trying to break," he said.

Nelson shares his message for anyone that will listen.

"Don’t be trying to send out a message to somebody because it’s not worth somebody’s life," said Nelson.

He shares his lesson, because it almost cost him his life.

"I’m lucky to be here," he said.

We first introduced you to John last February, when the driver became the victim.

He was helping tow a vehicle that wrecked from the ice, when another driver, not paying attention, hit him on the side of the road.

"When the accident first happened, I thought I was paralyzed. I couldn't feel my legs, I obviously didn't know what happened because I didn't see it coming," he said.

Nelson only started walking again, two months ago.

He only started driving again, shortly after that.

"I get nervous, especially after the accident," said Nelson.

Because Nelson’s lights may not be a welcome sight to those on the side of the road, but they could save his.

"I always think about that day because it replays over and over again, and I don’t want that to happen again," he said.

