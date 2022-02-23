IDOT aggressively treats roads, battles freezing rain

Although crews were able to pretreat roads ahead of this storm, one element of this round of winter weather isn't making things easier.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Transportation crews are doing their part to get major roads clear for your Thursday morning commute. One challenge is the next round of winter weather that is expected to hit at the same time.

Wednesday night, there were slick spots around the St. Louis area, which could be the case even when you wake up.

Wednesday evening IDOT snowplows hit the pavement with one goal in mind.

"Keep everything open and passable,” IDOT Engineer Joseph Monroe said.

But sometimes that comes with a challenge. Although crews were able to pretreat roads ahead of this storm, one element of this round of winter weather isn't making things easier.

"This sleet/freezing rain is proving to be more of a challenge,” Monroe said.

That's because it can't be plowed away as easily as sleet can. When the two mix, it bonds to the pavement.

IDOT fought back by increasing their routes.

"What we call turn and burn a little bit, so we turn, load up trucks as quickly as we can, get them back out to get the chemical down to burn off the material that's accumulating,” he said.

They're working aggressively because of the next round expected Thursday morning.

"We'll manage the event overnight then we'll load back up to match the next pulse of energy tomorrow morning, hopefully make everyone have a reasonable commute back in to work, see a doctor, whatever you have to do tomorrow,” Monroe added.

Transportation crews are reminding you to give their plows plenty of space and don't try to pass them.

MoDOT is also hitting the roadways. They will hold a media briefing Thursday morning.