WB I-64 closed in East St. Louis due to deadly crash involving IDOT dump truck

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — An Illinois Department of Transportation dump truck was involved in a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead Tuesday afternoon.

Trooper Josh Robinson with the Illinois State Police said the crash happened in the westbound lanes at around 2:55 p.m. near the 25th Street exit in East St. Louis. The westbound lanes of the highway were closed for an investigation and are expected to remain closed for several more hours.

Robinson said the crash involved a passenger vehicle and an IDOT dump truck. He did not say in which car the person who died was traveling.