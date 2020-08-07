IDOT announces lane closures on I-55/70 in Madison County

On Thursday, the left and center lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

MADISON COUNTY, Ill — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced lane closures on westbound Interstate 55/70 at mile marker 9, one mile west of Interstate 255.

On Thursday, the left and center lanes will be closed at this location from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The lane will be closed so crews can repair the driving surface of the bridge carrying Black Lane over I-55/70.

The repair work will also require the ramp carrying Black Lane over I-55/70 to close, according to a press release. The ramp was closed on Wednesday and will reopen at 7 a.m. on Friday.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips in this area, IDOT said in the release. IDOT also urges drivers to pay close attention to changing conditions and signs in work zones.

For more information, click here.