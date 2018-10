COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Transportation wants to remind people to contact them when there’s debris on a roadway.

A vehicle’s windshield was hit by a rock, which traveled through the inside and out the rear window. Luckily, no one was injured.

To report debris on the roadway, contact the Illinois Department of Transportation at 618-346-3245 or the Collinsville district at 618-346-3990.

