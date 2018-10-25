EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Transportation will soon begin further construction along a heavily-traveled stretch road between Interstate 55 in Edwardsville and Illinois 143 near Hamel, Ill.

Beginning Monday, October 29, IDOT will issue lane closures between Illinois 143 near Edwardsville and the rest area near Hamel. The work, which will complete pavement marking along the roadway, will not undergo lane closures between either 6 a.m. to 9 a.m in the southbound lanes, and 3 p.m. and 6 p.m in the northbound direction.

READ MORE | Truck driver in I-55 crash that killed 4 people identified

Last December, four people were killed along the construction route after a truck driver crashed into several vehicles. Two of the four killed were sisters; Madisen and Hailey Bertels, 17 and 20-years-old, respectively, of Staunton, Ill.; Tori Carroll, 20, of Alhambra, Ill.; and Vivian Vu, 19, of Joplin, Ill.

An investigation found the truck driver, 53-year-old Mohamed Yussuf Jama, of Colorado, crashed when attempting to slow for the construction zone.

IDOT said the construction project should be completed by Thursday, November 1. As always, work is weather permitting.

© 2018 KSDK