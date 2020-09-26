IDOT worker, another driver pull man from burning car after crash

IDOT Emergency Patrol Vehicle operator, David Taylor, saw the crash and stopped to help

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — An Illinois Department of Transportation worker along with another bystander pulled a man from a burning car after it struck a guardrail on Interstate 55 on Friday.

According to Illinois State Police, a 60-year-old man from Defiance, Missouri, was traveling northbound on I-55 when his car, a black 2008 Kia Sportage, struck a guardrail.

Taylor found the man unresponsive in the vehicle and saw flames coming from the engine compartment, ISP said in a release.

Taylor was able to break the window of the car, climb inside and open the driver's side door. A good Samaritan, Sheard Cedric, who had also stopped to help, helped Taylor pull the driver out of the vehicle to safety.