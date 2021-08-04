IDOT worker hit by driver in the Metro East

IDOT crews were closing the ramp from Interstate 270 eastbound to Illinois Route 3 southbound because of a previous crash when it happened

GRANITE CITY, Ill. — In Illinois Department of Transportation worker was hit while on the job Thursday in the Metro East.

At about 10:12 a.m., IDOT crews were closing the ramp from Interstate 270 eastbound to Illinois Route 3 southbound because of a previous crash in the area, according to an Illinois State Police report. An IDOT vehicle was parked in the ramp lane with its emergency lights activated.

A driver swerved to miss the parked transportation vehicle and hit the worker, who was on the right shoulder. The worker was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries. ISP said the victim is expected to recover.

The driver stayed at the scene. No one else was injured.