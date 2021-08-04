IDOT worker hit by driver in the Metro East

GRANITE CITY, Ill. — In Illinois Department of Transportation worker was hit while on the job Thursday in the Metro East.
At about 10:12 a.m., IDOT crews were closing the ramp from Interstate 270 eastbound to Illinois Route 3 southbound because of a previous crash in the area, according to an Illinois State Police report. An IDOT vehicle was parked in the ramp lane with its emergency lights activated.
A driver swerved to miss the parked transportation vehicle and hit the worker, who was on the right shoulder. The worker was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries. ISP said the victim is expected to recover.
The driver stayed at the scene. No one else was injured.
ISP will release more information as it becomes available.