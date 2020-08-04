O'FALLON, Mo. — Al Kertz has owned Pantera’s Pizza in O’Fallon, Missouri for the last 39 years. He’s grown the store’s staff to a team of 21, some of them with the shop for more than a decade. Kertz said he’s so grateful to have them.

“It’s easy to own a store, but I sure couldn’t run it by myself,” Kertz said. “They’re part of the fabric that makes this business survive, that’s for sure.”

So he decided to host an Employee Appreciation Day in their honor. It’s something he’d wanted to do for a while, and when the coronavirus forced him to cut back his workers’ wages and hours, he decided now was the time. Kertz announced on social media and in the store that he’d give his employees 50-percent of all the store’s proceeds on April 1.

“I said, ‘I’m just gonna do it and see what happens.’," Kertz said.

What happened was more than he ever expected. The community responded, making Employee Appreciation Day the largest sales day in the history of the pizza shop.

“It got to a point where we couldn’t get any more orders. Some orders were told two or three hours, and some orders would come back two hours later to order pizza. If that doesn’t show you the power of community, nothing does.”

One organization, Timmy’s Mountain, ordered 100 pizzas and delivered the pies to local hospital workers. Former employees and others mailed checks for Pantera’s Pizza employees. Other community members, who couldn’t get through on April 1 because of the heavy volume of orders, called the next day; their orders were added to the employees split-pot.

“I found out when tough times come in, the community went to bat for us,” Kertz said.

He didn’t disclose the final amount raised for his employees, but Kertz did say the community gave an additional $2600 in cash tips that will go directly to his workers. He says he’s lucky to be part of this industry and this community during these challenging times.

“We’re in the pizza business, so you get great comfort food all day, every day. So that helps get us through, no matter what.”

Related Stories

RELATED: Everything you need to know about coronavirus in the St. Louis area

RELATED: Costco to give health care workers, first responders priority access

RELATED: Grocery store union wants Gov. Parson to require shoppers to wear face coverings

RELATED: Schnucks employee at Ladue store tests positive for COVID-19

RELATED: Panera now selling groceries after losing business due to COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Pop-up markets for health care workers to avoid trips to the store