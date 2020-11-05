Heading to St. Louis Lambert International Airport soon? These are the airlines that require you to wear a mask

The airlines have said that they are following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Many airlines are requiring customers to wear face masks as part of an effort to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Here are the airlines at St. Louis Lambert International that are requiring all customers to wear a face mask while onboard the aircraft and at gate areas:

American Airlines

Alaska Airlines

Contour Airlines

Delta

Frontier Airlines | Travelers flying Frontier Airlines will have their temperature checked before boarding beginning June 1

Southwest Airlines

United Airlines

The airlines have said that they are following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If you are using Metro Transit to reach the airport you must wear a face mask to help protect transit riders and employees from the spread of coronavirus. All Metro customers riding MetroBus, MetroLink or Metro Call-A-Ride services are now required to wear a face mask that covers their nose and mouth.

READ MORE: Metro riders required to wear face masks starting Monday

As of May 11, TSA employees are also required to wear masks, according to flystl’s website.

Some of the tenants and airlines at the airport have also install Plexiglas at ticket counters and concession areas since the pandemic began.

TSA is also allowing passengers to bring hand sanitizer up to 12 ounces in carry-on bags.