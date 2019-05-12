ST CHARLES, Mo. — A new winter dining experience is coming to The Boathouse in St. Charles.

The restaurant will feature the 'Igloo Experience' with three large igloos that will sit on the deck with a view of the Mississippi River.

“We are transforming the deck into a magical place this winter,” the restaurant said on Facebook.

For two hours in one of the igloos, it costs $200 for eight people. The package includes a heater, WIFI, blankets, charging station and a charcuterie board with cured meats and artisanal cheese.

There will also be a community outdoor s’mores bar on the deck overlooking the river.

The restaurant has an appetizer menu that includes toasted ravs, mozzarella sticks and bacon wrapped coconut shrimp. The prices of the appetizers are based on feeding eight people.

The restaurant also includes a bottle service menu.

Click here for more information and to reserve a spot in an igloo at The Boathouse.



