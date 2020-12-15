Illicit massage businesses evicted through Missouri attorney general's initiative

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt launched the Hope Initiative in October, which targets businesses that advertise on websites like Backpage

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Ten more illicit massage businesses in Missouri have been evicted, or are in the process of being evicted, through a program aimed at cracking down on human trafficking.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt launched the Hope Initiative in October, which targets businesses that advertise on websites like Backpage, according to a press release from his office.

"Since then, my office has been working diligently to continue their outreach to landlords to evict illicit massage businesses and identify additional illicit massage businesses,” Schmitt said in the release. “With this initiative, we want to make Missouri the most inhospitable state in the country to those who seek to operate illicit massage businesses or engage in human trafficking.”

In all, 17 illicit massage businesses have been closed down, including five in the St. Louis area.

The office sent out letters to 77 landlords across the state, informing them of their tenant's possible illegal activity, the release said. Of the landlords contacted, Schmitt's office has heard back from 71% of them, an increase from 53% in October.

The attorney general's office said the following may indicate an illicit massage business:

Prices below market - this incentivizes the masseuse to earn tips

Male-only clientele

Customers entering and exiting through rear or side entrances

Business is open late at night

Windows are blocked off so that you can’t see inside

Doors are locked requiring customers to be “buzzed in”

Business website contains sexual innuendo or references to the appearance of the masseuse

Online reviews describing sex acts

The masseuse(s) appear to live on-site