Illinois' 1-year tax relief on groceries, gas, property taxes begins Friday

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said the plan will provide a total of $1.8 billion in tax relief to residents of the state.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Starting July 1, Illinois residents will get a little bit of relief on taxes on items like school supplies, groceries and gas.

The Illinois Family Relief Plan goes into effect Friday and will suspend the state's 1% sales tax on groceries, the normally scheduled increase of the gas tax and enact a tax holiday on school supplies that will reduce taxes from 6.25% to 1.25% on select items.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said the plan will provide a total of $1.8 billion in tax relief to residents of the state.

The tax holidays include:

Groceries: The state’s 1% sales tax on groceries will be suspended July 1 through June 30, 2023. Pritzker's administration says this will save people $400 million.

The state’s 1% sales tax on groceries will be suspended July 1 through June 30, 2023. Pritzker's administration says this will save people $400 million. Gas: The state’s normally scheduled increase in the motor fuel tax will be delayed from July 1 to January 2023. The increase in January will be determined by inflation. Pritzker's administration says this delay will save people $70 million.

The state’s normally scheduled increase in the motor fuel tax will be delayed from July 1 to January 2023. The increase in January will be determined by inflation. Pritzker's administration says this delay will save people $70 million. School supplies: Sales taxes for qualified clothing and school-related items will be reduced from 6.25% to 1.25% for a 10-day window from August 5 to 14. Items include qualifying clothing and footwear with a retail selling price of less than $125 per item. Eligible school supplies are not subject to the $125 threshold. Pritzker's administration says this will save people $50 million.

The plan also provides property tax rebates of up to $300 for eligible homeowners this year. It also permanently expands the state's earned income credit from 18% to 20% of the federal credit.