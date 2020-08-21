Illinois American Water making temporary change to water treatment

The temporary change is necessary to remove residues that were collected due to normal disinfection practices

O'FALLON, Ill. — Illinois American Water will make a temporary change to its water treatment to conduct annual maintenance of its system.

Starting Aug. 26, the company will change its disinfectant to "free chlorine," which does not contain ammonia. A press release said the safety of the water will not be affected by the change, and the disinfectant is used by other plants on a regular basis.

Illinois American Water says there is no need to boil the water.

"If an objectionable difference in odor is noticed," the release said, "please allow the water drawn from the tap to sit in a refrigerator for a few hours."

The temporary change is necessary to remove residues that were collected due to normal disinfection practices.

Water leaving the plant is typically disinfected with a combination of chlorine and ammonia, which helps prevent bacterial growth and allow the chlorine to stay in the water longer. But the combination also results in a buildup of certain chemicals.

By using "free chlorine" for a short amount of time each year, the buildup can be cleared.

Water purchased by and delivered to the City of O'Fallon's pumping station in French Village will be treated before delivery.

