CHICAGO — The investigation of clergy abuse continues to expand in around the country. On Monday, Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan announced a new way for victims and witnesses to report accusations.

A press release from Madigan said people can call the Clergy Abuse Hotline at 1-888-414-7678 with any information on allegations of sexual assault or abuse by clergy. The hotline will be answered by trained staff in Madigan's office during business hours.

When staff members aren't available to answer calls, callers can leave a message that will be returned if contact information is provided in the message. People can also send emails to clergyabuse@atg.state.il.us.

This comes after a grand jury report from Pennsylvania found that more than 300 "predator priests" in six Roman Catholic dioceses across Pennsylvania were protected by church leaders more interested in safeguarding the church and the abusers than tending to their victims.

Last week, Madigan contacted all six dioceses of the Catholic Church in Illinois to review all records on sexual assault and abuse.

