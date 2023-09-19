x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Several Illinois communities under boil order after maintenance procedure

During a boil order, water should be brought to a rolling boil for five minutes before drinking or for cooking.
Credit: Thinkstock
Drinking water

GODFREY, Ill. — Several Illinois communities are under a boil order after a loss in water pressure during a maintenance procedure.

Illinois American Water said the order is being issued in accordance with Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations. The water pressure dropped below 20 pounds per square inch, causing the order to be issued.

Affected areas include: 

  • Godfrey 
  • Grafton 
  • Elsah
  • Chautauqua 
  • Jersey County Rural Water Company (sale for resale)

During a boil order, water should be brought to a rolling boil for five minutes before drinking or for cooking. Affected water is okay for bathing, washing and other common uses, Illinois American Water said.

Customers in the affected areas will receive a phone call from the company when the boil order is lifted, the release said. 

Stay up-to-date on the latest information from Illinois American Water here. 

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on RokuAmazon Fire TV or the Apple TV app store.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

St. Louis news | September 19 | Noon update |Hospital systems back up amid cyberattack

Before You Leave, Check This Out