Several Illinois communities under boil order after maintenance procedure

GODFREY, Ill. — Several Illinois communities are under a boil order after a loss in water pressure during a maintenance procedure.

Illinois American Water said the order is being issued in accordance with Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations. The water pressure dropped below 20 pounds per square inch, causing the order to be issued.

Affected areas include:

Godfrey

Grafton

Elsah

Chautauqua

Jersey County Rural Water Company (sale for resale)

During a boil order, water should be brought to a rolling boil for five minutes before drinking or for cooking. Affected water is okay for bathing, washing and other common uses, Illinois American Water said.

Customers in the affected areas will receive a phone call from the company when the boil order is lifted, the release said.

