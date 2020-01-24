SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill Friday, making Illinois the third state to cap out-of-pocket insulin costs at $100 per month.

The cap applies to commercial insurance plans regulated by the state starting on Jan. 1, 2021, according to a news release issued by Illinois State Senator Andy Manar, one of the bill’s sponsors.

“I’m deeply grateful for the brave individuals and families, some of whom are here today, who stepped up and challenged the status quo on behalf of millions of people who share their experience,” Manar said.

Josie Edlefson, 13, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes four years ago. She spoke at the bill signing.

“In order for me to live, I have to have insulin,” Edlesfson said. “Insulin is needed for everything I eat and drink. Thanks to this bill, fewer Americans will have to make the choice to ration their insulin. No one should have to worry about paying for a necessary drug to live.”

Roughly 1.3 million people in Illinois are diabetic and rely on insulin to manage their blood sugar level, according to the release.

The new law also requires the Department of Insurance, in conjunction with the Department of Human Services and the Department of Healthcare and Family Services, to issue an "insulin pricing report" to the public. The report will detail findings on insulin pricing practices and recommendations to control and prevent overpricing of prescription insulin drugs, according to the release.

“We’ve all heard heartbreaking stories from Illinois residents struggling with the cost of prescription drugs,” said Ryan Gruenenfelder, AARP Illinois Director of Advocacy and Outreach. “This law will undoubtedly help everyday Illinois residents who are being forced to decide whether to pay for insulin or other basic necessities with their fixed incomes.”

