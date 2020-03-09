Illinois Chambers of Commerce write to Pritzker for leniency

Representatives from Belleville and O'Fallon-Shiloh want Governor Priztker to loosen COVID-19 restrictions before several counties lose their local businesses

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A plea went out from Chambers of Commerce in the Metro East.

Representatives from Belleville and O'Fallon-Shiloh want Governor Priztker to loosen COVID-19 restrictions before several counties lose their local businesses.

Wendy Pfeil with the Greater Belleville Chamber of Commerce drafted the letter out of concern, "I'm very worried. We have a very vibrant downtown. The rest of the city has it's own unique characteristics too. If these stores cannot make it, we are going to have empty storefronts and empty buildings. We do not want that."

Pfeil says small businesses and entrepreneurship are part of the American dream and she doesn't want to see that slip away.

Because of high positivity rates, bars and restaurants can no longer serve people inside, among other restrictions.

"We had a couple restaurants reach out to us and said they are actually looking at two weeks down the road, they may be closing their doors for good," Pfeil told 5 On Your Side.

Not far away in O'Fallon and Shiloh, their Chamber of Commerce also sent a letter to the Governor. Past president Sid LeGrand told 5 On Your Side, "positivity rates are low in the area and that is a sign our restaurants and bars are taking this seriously."

Like Pfeil, LeGrand worries that restaurants in the O'Fallon-Shiloh area could go under if restrictions are not loosened before the cold sets in. His Chamber of Commerce is also concerned for some of the fraternal organizations in town writing, "Many residents and veterans need support from these groups to survive."

Indoor dining would help restaurants recover, but according to local doctors, it would not come without risk. "That indoor circulation we are finding is probably the biggest risk of spreading coronavirus," explains Dr. Fred Buckhold, associate professor and internist with SLU Care.

Dr. Buckhold says transmission can happen even when the infected person is not seated with you or near you. He also says time can play an important part, the longer an individual is inside with circulated air, the more likely they are to contract COVID-19.

"A movie theater is the thing that kind of terrifies me," Dr. Buckhold told 5 On Your Side. He says the lack of windows coupled with recirculating air, could be extra risky.

For Belleville's Lincoln Theatre owner, Dave Shoenborn, he hopes people return to the movies. "People are trickling back in. A lot of it is people don't know we are open."

Shoenborn thinks that people are mixing up the new restaurant restrictions with theater restrictions. The Lincoln Theatre is open and following new safety guidelines.

Without returning to live entertainment, Shoenborn's Lincoln Theatre can only stay open for so long. He says he understands the restrictions, but feels the ones on restaurants are unfair.