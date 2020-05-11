Illinois couple celebrating 70 years of marriage

Happy anniversary to Bob and Marge!

COLUMBIA, Ill — An Illinois couple will soon celebrate 70 years of marriage.

Robert Byerley and Margaret Hoffman, also known as 'Bob and Marge,' met through friends and fell in love. The two were married on Nov. 11, 1950 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Cahokia, according to the couple's daughter, Michelle.

Their first full day as a married couple, Robert had to report to the Army as he just received his draft notice the week before, the couple's daughter said.

Michelle said her parents then rented an apartment near family until Robert left for Camp Irwin. Margaret joined him in California after he completed boot camp.

After they lived in California, they moved back to Columbia, Illinois where they built a home and raised two daughters. After they retired, they toured the U.S. and loved to camp and fish with their three grandchildren. Michelle said her parents were always together and surrounded by family and friends.

"Through everything, from building a home and family, spending time with extended family, traveling, entertaining, home projects, etc, they are in it together," Michelle said. "They are quick to find humor, quick to forgive and forget, and quick to help anyone in need. They are the best parents anyone could ever ask for."

Michelle said her family will have a very small celebration with close family only for her parents due to the coronavirus pandemic.