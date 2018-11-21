Editor’s note: Some may find the details of this story disturbing

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office filed charges against a Bethalto couple for sexually assaulting three minors between 2016 and 2018.

Jeremy D. Leisgang, 29, has been charged with 15 counts of criminal sexual assault and 11 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and Andrea S. Leisgang has been charged with eight counts of criminal sexual assault and four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

According to the attorney’s office, investigation revealed the defendants abused three victims in their home beginning in 2016. The attorney’s office says it will not release the victims’ ages.

Jeremy and Andrea Leisgang’s bonds have been set at $1 million.

