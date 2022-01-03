Public encouraged to line procession route Tuesday for fallen Illinois deputy

Deputy Sean Riley was shot and killed in the line of duty last week. The public is encouraged to honor him Tuesday.

WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. — A deputy with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department will be laid to rest Tuesday morning.

Sean Riley was shot and killed in the line of duty in the early morning hours on Wednesday, Dec. 29. The Wayne County state’s attorney charged 40-year-old Ray Tate, of Kentucky, with first-degree murder in connection to Riley’s death.

Tate also is suspected in a carjacking and shooting at a QuikTrip in St. Peters, Missouri, that same morning. A sheriff’s office in Indiana was also looking for Tate in connection to an incident on Dec. 16.

Funeral service

The funeral service for Riley will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4 at the Fairfield Community High School gym. The gym is located at 300 W. King Street in Fairfield, Illinois. The funeral is open to the public.

After the funeral service, a procession will travel to Cisne Family Cemetery for the burial.

The public is highly encouraged to line the procession route to honor Riley and show support for his family.

Procession route:

Depart Fairfield Community High School

East on W. King Street toward SW 3rd Street

Turn left onto SE 4th Street

Turn left onto E. Court Street

Turn left at the 1st cross street onto NE 3rd Street

Turn right onto E. Main Street

Slight right onto US-45 N/US Hwy 45

Turn left onto Central Avenue

Arrive at Cisne Family Cemetery

Crime timeline

Illinois State Police said Wednesday's incidents started around 5 a.m. along Interstate 64 in Wayne County. That's where Riley was called to help a driver.

A short time later, a second deputy arrived at the scene to find Riley dead and his squad car missing.

Officers found the squad car, but they said Tate got into a tractor-trailer before they got there and that he had forced the driver at gunpoint to take him to St. Peters. The shooting and carjacking in St. Peters happened at around 7:10 a.m. at 391 Main Street.

O’Fallon, Missouri, police spotted Tate in another vehicle, a white Nissan pickup truck. Illinois State Police said he stole it and kidnapped the person inside. ISP said he drove to rural Carlyle, Illinois, where he forced his way into a home and held the kidnapped victim and homeowner against their will.