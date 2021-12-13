Illinois issues disaster proclamation after devastating tornadoes

"By enacting a disaster proclamation, the state is taking action to make resources readily available to assist residents during the recovery process"

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has issued a disaster proclamation for counties across the state that were impacted by storms and tornadoes last week.

A disaster proclamation gives the state the ability to expedite resources, personnel or equipment, according to a news release from Pritzker’s office. It also allows the Illinois Emergency Management Agency to obtain more resources to help communities.

“My administration is committed to standing with Edwardsville and all of the surrounding communities affected in every aspect of the immediate recovery, as well as on the road to rebuilding,” Pritzker said in the release.

In total, six tornadoes were confirmed throughout Illinois. An EF-3 tornado with 150 mph winds caused an Amazon warehouse to collapse. Six people died and multiple people were injured.

The victims were Deandre Morrow and Etheria Hebb of St. Louis, Kevin Dickey of Carlyle, Larry Virden of Collinsville, Austin McEwen of Edwardsville and Clayton Cope of Alton.

Gov. Pritzker gave an update on Illinois storm damage in the video below:

Construction trucks and cranes returned to the warehouse Monday morning to continue searching through what remains of the facility. Crews don’t expect to find any survivors as there are no reports of anyone still missing.

“Since Friday’s tragedy at the Amazon warehouse, local organizations and teams of first responders have worked tirelessly to provide stability and comfort to the Edwardsville community,” said Illinois Sen. Rachelle Aud Crowe. “By enacting a disaster proclamation, the state is taking action to make resources readily available to assist residents during the recovery process.”

