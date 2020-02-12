Illinois working to test thousands of DNA, other biological samples

The state's backlog is down almost 50% from its level nine months ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — There are still more than 4,800 DNA and other biological samples waiting to be tested in Illinois -- about half the amount the state needed to test nine months ago.

On March 1, 2019 there were 9,289 pending samples and as of Nov. 30, the backlog was down about 48% to 4,857 samples, according to a press release from the Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly's office.

“Our progress is real and significant, but no one in the Illinois State Police will be satisfied until all victims can trust that the cause of justice will be advanced and not delayed by forensics,” Kelly said in a press release.

These outcomes were a result of the following, according to ISP:

The ISP Division of Forensic Science (DFS) has deployed technology to assist in the reduction of backlogs and turnaround times, implemented laboratory accountability measures, robotics, Rapid DNA, Lean Six-Sigma efficiencies and hired and trained additional forensic scientists.

The ISP Laboratory system implemented robotics to increase DNA casework capacity in November 2019. Robotics are now fully operational and are contributing to the backlog and turnaround time in DNA analysis.

To improve communication, ISP DFS began issuing agency-specific reports on pending assignments to enhance communication between investigating agencies, state’s attorneys’ offices and the laboratories. Agencies are asked to review their list of pending assignments and tell lab management of any cases that need immediate attention and those that no longer require analysis. For example, this process identified 1,200 felony drug cases closed with a court disposition while still showing pending assignments at the lab. As a result, lab resources were not squandered on testing these 1,200 closed cases. This communication has and will continue to improve the prioritization of casework and reduce the waste of lab resources.

As part of the plan to reduce the number of pending assignments, the ISP DFS implemented an aggressive hiring plan and continues to work to recruit and hire scientists, as well as implementing training that is effective and safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the beginning of 2019, ISP DFS has held two Forensic Science Trainee classes. Even with the difficulties navigating through the pandemic, ISP DFS has been able to keep training on track. The 2020 trainees are scheduled to complete their training between March 2021 and February 2022.

“Since the beginning of my administration, we have prioritized implementing policies and procedures that will allow the dedicated forensics team at ISP’s Division of Forensic Services to reduce the state’s DNA backlog," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Thanks to the leadership of the Forensic Science Task Force, which my administration established in 2019, additional recommendations to help further decrease the backlog are now underway.”

The ISP DFS will also move into a new laboratory in Decatur, which it will use initially to process evidence submitted from property crimes. The addition of this lab will allow a further reduction in turnaround times.