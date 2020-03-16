SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has closed all of its properties to the public in response to the coronavirus.

The closures include state parks, wildlife centers, historic sites, fish and wildlife areas and all other sites run by the department.

"Effective immediately, all IDNR-owned and -managed properties are closed to the public to help stem the spread of COVID-19. All scheduled events on state property are effectively cancelled," the department said Sunday.

The department encouraged anyone with questions to call its administrative line at 217-782-6752.

For a full list of the department's state properties, click here.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Sunday ordered all bars and restaurants in his state to close amid the threat of the new coronavirus.

"The time for persuasion and public appeals is over,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. “This is not a joke. No one is immune to this.”

