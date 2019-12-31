SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — There are several new laws taking effect in Illinois on Jan. 1, but perhaps the most important one applies to anyone who drives in Illinois.

The fines for violating the state's move over law — called Scott's Law — will more than double in 2020. It comes after a significant jump in the number of drivers who crashed into squad cars last year.

The law applies to all first responders assisting motorists but also to any work vehicle in or out of a construction zone.

Scott's Law was passed in 2002 after a first responder was killed along the highway. You must move over when you see flashing lights or, if it is not safe to do so, you must slow down.

On Dec. 23, the Illinois State Police said 27 stationary squad cars have been struck by vehicles in 2019. That number was higher than the number of all ISP crashes of this sort that occurred in all of 2016, 2017 and 2018. In two of those crashes, troopers were killed.

Effective Jan. 1, the fines will become no less than $250 for a first offense and no less than $750 for a subsequent offense.

