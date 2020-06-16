x
Illinois GOP files lawsuit against Gov. Pritzker over gathering ban

The GOP says in the lawsuit that Pritzker’s limit on in-person gatherings to battle the coronavirus curtails people’s First Amendment rights
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announces $275 million in funding for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) programs, while visiting Belleville,Illinois on Monday, June 15, 2020. Effective immediately, eligible Illinois residents and families can apply to receive assistance with food, rent, utilities, temporary shelter, medicine and other essential household services impacted by COVID-19. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

CHICAGO — Illinois’ Democratic governor is being sued by the state’s Republican Party, which is seeking exemption from the 10-person limit on public gatherings issued on May 29. 

The GOP says in the lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Chicago that Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s limit on in-person gatherings to battle the coronavirus curtails people’s First Amendment rights.

The GOP wants the court to exempt political parties from the cap on gatherings and seeks permission to hold meetings without size restrictions during the time leading up to the November election. 

Pritzker says the steps he’s taken has helped Illinois see a decline in new infections and deaths while other states are seeing new spikes. 

