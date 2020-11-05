Illinois Gov. Pritzker gives first COVID-19 briefing online after staffer tests positive

Pritzker gave his regular briefing from his home in Chicago Monday

CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker gave his daily COVID-19 briefing virtually from his home in Chicago, a change from his regular in-person press conferences.

Monday, Pritzker's office confirmed a senior staff recently tested positive for the virus.

Pritzker said the person who tested positive works on the same floor and down the hall from him, saying he does not have regular contact with the employee, but would sit in the same meetings.

"We've identified all of this person's contacts," Pritzer said Monday. "There's no release of the name of the person, but all of their contacts are notified."

Pritzker said he was notified of the positive test on Saturday and the test had been done a few days earlier.

According to a press release from Gov. Pritzker’s office, the governor’s office employees will follow the Illinois Department of Public Health guidance and work from home for an appropriate isolation period.

The asymptomatic staff member tested positive late last week and was in close contact with the governor and other staff members, the governor’s office said. Pritzker and all other staff reporting to the office tested negative. The press release also said that Pritzker was tested again early on Sunday and tested negative.

To date, there have been 77,741 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois and 3,406 people have died, according to the state's website.