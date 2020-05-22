Watch live: Illinois Gov. Pritzker holds COVID-19 briefing

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and other officials are giving an update on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There have been 102,686 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 4,607 deaths as of May 21, according to data on the Illinois Department of Health website. A total of 672,020 tests have been performed.

On May 5, Gov. Pritzker announced a five-phase, regional plan for reopening the state. He later announced changes to phase three of the plan, allowing some restaurants to open in certain circumstances. State parks will also be allowed to open with restrictions.