Illinois launches new effort to increase contact tracing

St. Clair County has been chosen to participate in the pilot program to expand contact tracing

CHICAGO — Illinois is launching a new effort to ramp up contacting tracing, Governor J.B. Pritzker announced during his briefing Monday afternoon.

St. Clair County, in the Metro East, is one of the counties participating in the pilot program, called the Illinois Contact Tracing Collaborative.

St. Clair was chosen because it has "significant needs in terms of case numbers in vulnerable populations, a robust capacity for tracing, and great existing collaborations of public health personnel, medical students and volunteers already on the ground," according to a press release from Pritzker's office.

Last week, Gov. Pritzker began broadcasting from his home after a staffer tested positive for COVID-19.

As of May 18, there have been 96,495 total confirmed COVID-19 cases -- an increase of 2,294 in the last 24 hours. Also, 59 people have died, bringing the total to 4,234 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Health.

On May 5, Gov. Pritzker announced a five-phase, regional plan for reopening the state.