Illinois governor says if you go to Missouri ‘you’re putting the future of the Illinois economy at risk’

"Let's all do our part to stay safe,” Gov. Pritzker added

ST. LOUIS — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has a message for residents who go to Missouri during the pandemic.

He posted the following message along with Belleville News Democrat’s article ‘As COVID cases soared in Missouri, more from southwest IL went to visit, data shows’ on Facebook,

“Folks, we're in the middle of a pandemic.

Missouri may be more "open" today, but if you cross the border and let your guard down, you're putting the future of the Illinois economy at risk.

Let's all do our part to stay safe.”

On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health said the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state surpassed 200,000. The department announced 1,834 new cases on Thursday, which brings the state's confirmed case total to 200,427.

Illinois' overall positivity rate has decreased steadily for the last two months, but the positivity rate in the Metro East is nearing a threshold that could result in increased COVID-19 restrictions.

Region 4 — which is made up of Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair, Washington counties — had a seven-day average positivity rate of 7.9% Thursday. Regions with an average positivity rate above 8% for three days in a row could face new restrictions under the state's regional reopening plan.

In Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas announced residents and visitors will be required and to wear face masks in indoor public places until at least Jan. 16.

Also on Thursday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the third time in the last four days.