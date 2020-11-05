Illinois Gov. Pritzker staffer tests positive for COVID-19

The asymptomatic staff member tested positive late last week and was in close contact with the governor and other staff members, the governor’s office said

CHICAGO — A member of Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s senior staff recently tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a press release from Gov. Pritzker’s office, the governor’s office employees will follow the Illinois Department of Public Health guidance and work from home for an appropriate isolation period.

The asymptomatic staff member tested positive late last week and was in close contact with the governor and other staff members, the governor’s office said. Gov. Pritzker and all other staff reporting to the office tested negative. The press release also said that Gov. Pritzker was tested again early on Sunday and tested negative.

The governor’s office said that approximately 20 staff members have been regularly reporting in-person to work in the James R. Thompson Center during the COVID-19 pandemic while the remainder of the governor’s office staff work from home.

‘Staff members have followed all IDPH safety protocols including daily temperature checks, wearing face coverings, social distancing, and strict hygiene procedures. The office will undergo deep cleaning, and staff are monitoring themselves for symptoms. The governor and staff will return to the office when IDPH deems appropriate,’ the press release said.

Gov. Pritzker will continue to hold daily press briefings via video conferences, which are live-streamed.