CHICAGO (AP) -- Illinois is joining a multi-state lawsuit over proposed Trump administration rules on food stamps that could cause hundreds of thousands of Americans to lose their benefits.

The USDA’s “Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program: Requirements for Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents” rule is expected to go into effect in April. It will limit states from exempting work-eligible adults from having to maintain steady employment to receive benefits.

The rule is among three targeting the Supplemental Nutrition Program, known as SNAP. Illinois could be among the hardest-hit states. State officials say there are over 140,000 people statewide in the affected category.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul's office announced Illinois' role in the lawsuit Thursday.

“The USDA’s arbitrary rule punishes people who live in poverty and disproportionately impacts our most vulnerable residents and communities of color,” Raoul said in a Thursday press release. “I am committed to fighting to protect SNAP and critical programs that support the work states are doing to help our residents escape the cycle of poverty.”

