ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A 66-year-old Illinois man was indicted on multiple counts of sending and receiving child pornography.

James K. Young, 66, was indicted on five counts of distributing child pornography and two counts of receiving child pornography Tuesday.

A release from U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft's office said Young sent child pornography five times from June 2017 to March 2018 and received videos twice between Nov. 2017 and April 2018.

He will appear before a judge on April 11, 2019.