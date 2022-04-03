78-year-old man killed in single-car crash in St. Louis

Fredrick Vogel, 78, died at a hospital after crashing in St. Louis Saturday morning.

Police said the single-car crash happened at around 9:50 a.m. on South Kingshighway and Interstate 44.

Police said Fredrick Vogel was driving a 2019 Toyota Highlander east on I-44. As he took the South Kingshighway exit, he failed to stop at the intersection. He hit a curb and a barrier wall before coming to a stop in the northbound lanes of Kingshighway.

Vogel and his passenger, a 78-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital for treatment. Vogel, a resident of Metamora, Illinois, died from his injuries at the hospital a short time later.

Police said his passenger had stable vital signs while she was being treated at the hospital.