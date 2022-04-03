x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

78-year-old man killed in single-car crash in St. Louis

Fredrick Vogel, 78, died at a hospital after crashing in St. Louis Saturday morning.
Credit: stock.adobe.com

ST. LOUIS — A 78-year-old man died in a crash in St. Louis Saturday morning.

Police said the single-car crash happened at around 9:50 a.m. on South Kingshighway and Interstate 44.

Police said Fredrick Vogel was driving a 2019 Toyota Highlander east on I-44. As he took the South Kingshighway exit, he failed to stop at the intersection. He hit a curb and a barrier wall before coming to a stop in the northbound lanes of Kingshighway. 

Vogel and his passenger, a 78-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital for treatment. Vogel, a resident of Metamora, Illinois, died from his injuries at the hospital a short time later.

Police said his passenger had stable vital signs while she was being treated at the hospital.

An accident reconstruction team is handling the investigation.

Related Articles

In Other News

Prom dress giveaway hosted in North St. Louis Saturday