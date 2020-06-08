Illinois man hit, killed by anchor at Lake of the Ozarks

The accident happened at around 5 p.m. Wednesday

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A man was hit and killed by an anchor at the Lake of the Ozarks Wednesday evening.

The accident happened at around 5 p.m. at the 19.5 mile mark in the main channel.

Craig Gathmann, 55, of Manito, Illinois, was operating a boat with the anchor still in the water, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

The tension in the rope caused the anchor to come out of the water and hit Gathmann. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.