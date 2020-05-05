Illinois recreational marijuana sales top $37M during COVID-19 pandemic

In April, adult-use cannabis sales totaled nearly $37.3 million and dispensaries across the state sold 818,954 items over the 30-day period

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced preliminary numbers for statewide adult-use cannabis sales in April.

In April, adult-use cannabis sales totaled nearly $37.3 million and dispensaries across the state sold 818,954 items over the 30-day period.

Sales to Illinois residents totaled $29,735,650.41, while sales to out-of-state residents totaled $7,524,847.47.

According to a press release, the figures do not include taxes collected. A portion of every cannabis sale will be reinvested in communities harmed most by the failed war on drugs, the release said.

“Our top priority is to ensure consumers are safe when they go to a dispensary to purchase cannabis,” said Toi Hutchinson, Senior Advisor for Cannabis Control to Gov. Pritzker. “The steps we’ve taken to increase social distancing at dispensaries are accomplishing that, while also enabling this new industry to continue to grow. As such, curbside pickup will remain an option for medical cannabis users to obtain the product they need through May 30.”

Dispensaries are permitted to sell medical cannabis outside of their limited access area on their property or on a public walkway or curb adjacent to the dispensary.

Medical cannabis patients will be able to continue to utilize their designated caregiver to purchase medicine for them. However, dispensaries may not deliver medical cannabis to a patient or caregiver’s home. The state said the rules do not apply to adult-use cannabis sales, which still must still take place inside the limited access area.