Gov. Pritzker activates Illinois National Guard for state buildings after FBI warning

Pritzker also activated an additional 100 members of the guard to help with security at President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Governor J.B. Pritzker has activated 250 members of the Illinois National Guard after the FBI issued warnings about threats to state capital cities.

State public safety agencies are working with local and federal officials to protect Illinois residents while safeguarding the right to peaceful protest, Pritzker’s office said in a news release Friday.

Gov. Pritzker also activated an additional 100 members of the Illinois National Guard to head to Washington, D.C. to help with security during President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. These additional troops will join the 200 Illinois National Guard members that were previously activated by the governor.

“Following the violent siege at our nation’s capitol and reports from federal law enforcement on threats to state capitals, I am bringing all resources to bear to protect our residents and our democratic process,” said Pritzker. “Our exemplary members of the Illinois National Guard will be working closely with our State Police as well as local and federal authorities to keep our capital city safe. We will continue to be fully transparent with the public on any new information and the steps we are taking to respond.”

On Jan. 11, the FBI issued an intelligence bulletin about the potential for armed protests at all 50 state capitals in the days leading to the inauguration.

According to Pritzker’s office, Illinois public safety agencies have undergone hundreds of hours of cross training and tactical planning over the last 12 months.