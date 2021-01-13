Illinois National Guard heading to DC ahead of Presidential Inauguration

“In the wake of the recent incident at the Capitol, ensuring a peaceful transfer of power to the Biden administration is of the utmost importance,” Pritzker said

SPRINGFIELD, Ill — National Guard members from Illinois will be heading to Washington in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced on Tuesday that he has ordered the activation of approximately 200 Illinois National Guard members to Washington ahead of the inauguration.

“In the wake of the recent incident at the Capitol, ensuring a peaceful transfer of power to the Biden administration is of the utmost importance,” Pritzker said. “The Illinois National Guard is renown for its exemplary soldiers and airmen and I am proud to have them represent Illinois alongside other servicemembers during the upcoming presidential inauguration.”

“Supporting the Presidential Inauguration is a great opportunity for the Illinois National Guard to be part of history and represent the state of Illinois,” said Maj. Gen. Richard Neely, the Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard. “Our Soldiers and Airmen are highly trained and I have full confidence in their abilities to support local and federal agencies as needed.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.