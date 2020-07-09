x
Police looking for missing man from Swansea, Illinois

Police said he possibly suffers from dementia and has not been seen since Monday morning
Credit: Swansea PD

SWANSEA, Ill. — Police are looking for a missing 69-year-old man from Swansea, Illinois.

According to a missing person report, Willie Tanner was last seen at Cambridge House of Swansea, an assisted living facility on Sullivan Drive in Swansea at around 7:30 Monday morning. Police said he possibly suffers from dementia.

Tanner is 6-foot-3 and 150 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. A Facebook post from the department said he was wearing a tan "newsboy" hat, black-pointed, shined shoes.

Police said he has a cell phone but it is not turned on. He might be going to East St. Louis. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Swansea Police Department at 618-233-8114 or call 911.
SILVER ALERT - POSSIBLY ENDANGERED/DEMENTIA Willie Tanner, Age 69, ... was last seen at Cambridge House of Swansea, an assisted living facility, at 3900 Sullivan Drive. He possibly suffers from dementia. He was last seen at 7:00 AM this morning.
