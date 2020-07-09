Police looking for missing man from Swansea, Illinois

Police said he possibly suffers from dementia and has not been seen since Monday morning

SWANSEA, Ill. — Police are looking for a missing 69-year-old man from Swansea, Illinois.

According to a missing person report, Willie Tanner was last seen at Cambridge House of Swansea, an assisted living facility on Sullivan Drive in Swansea at around 7:30 Monday morning. Police said he possibly suffers from dementia.

Tanner is 6-foot-3 and 150 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. A Facebook post from the department said he was wearing a tan "newsboy" hat, black-pointed, shined shoes.

Police said he has a cell phone but it is not turned on. He might be going to East St. Louis.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Swansea Police Department at 618-233-8114 or call 911.