Illinois State Police searching for vehicle possibly involved in deadly chemical crash

The vehicle was spotted minutes before the crash at the intersection of U.S. 40 and Spring Creek Road in Montrose. It would have passed the tanker.

TEUTOPOLIS, Ill. — Illinois State Police asked for the public's help identifying a car that was potentially involved in the tanker truck crash that left five dead and five others injured Friday in Effingham County, Illinois.

The truck was carrying hazardous chemicals when it jackknifed at about 8:40 p.m. Friday on eastbound U.S. Highway 40, just outside of Teutopolis. The tank then hit the trailer hitch of another vehicle, punching a hole in the chemical container and releasing roughly half of the truck's 7,500-gallon load of anhydrous ammonia.

Residents within a 1-mile radius of the crash were evacuated.

A National Transportation Safety Board official said the deadly crash may have started when another vehicle tried to pass the chemical-lad truck.

Initial investigation showed a dark-colored vehicle potentially involved in the incident traveling at about 8:35 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 40 and Spring Creek Road in Montrose.

WATCH | Surveillance video shows suspect car in deadly tanker truck crash:

The vehicle, of an unknown make and model, continued westbound through Teutopolis and would have passed the tanker truck, according to ISP.

As of Tuesday morning, ISP agents were actively retrieving surveillance video in Casey, Montrose and Teutopolis that could provide more information into the deadly crash.

Anyone with doorbell or security cameras that may have captured video of the suspect vehicle before or after the crash was asked to contact the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 Investigations at 217-342-7881.

