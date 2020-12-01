On Jan. 1, Illinois became the 11th state to legalize recreational marijuana. Customers lined up for hours at HCI Alternatives in Collinsville, the only recreational pot shop currently operating in Metro East.

But legal highs can get expensive. The Illinois Department of Federal and Professional Regulation reported that marijuana sales in Illinois totaled $10.8 million in the first five days of January, averaging about $40 per transaction. According to marijuana price comparison platform Wikileaf, an eighth of weed (the most commonly purchased increment) costs more in Illinois than in nine other recreational states. Vermont was not ranked due to lack of data.

Marijuana dispensary in Collinsville remains open, despite closures elsewhere in Ilinois - St. Louis Business Journal The recreational marijuana dispensary in Collinsville remains open, though dispensaries in Chicago, Rockford and Champaign were forced to close this week because of product shortages and other problems. For example, Neal McQueeney of Midway Dispensary in Chicago said the shop stopped selling recreational marijuana Sunday and doesn't expect to resume sales until Friday.

Illinois legal pot sales near $11 million in first 5 days - St. Louis Business Journal Sales of recreational marijuana in Illinois shops totaled nearly $11 million in the first five days they were in operation, according to Crain's Chicago Business. Legal pot sales in Illinois had totaled $3.2 million on Jan. 1, the first sales day, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.

High taxes are part of the reason. In addition to standard state and local sales taxes, flowers with less than 35% THC are subject to a 10% tax, while edibles and other infused products are taxed at 20%. Products with a THC concentration greater than 35% are taxed at 25%, and cultivators selling to dispensaries face a 7% tax on gross receipts.

