Illinois reports biggest jump of COVID-19 cases

There have been 2,734 new confirmed cases and 108 deaths in the last 24 hours

CHICAGO — Illinois has seen its largest jump of COVID-19 cases, health officials said Friday.

There have been 2,734 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 39,658 cases. And 108 more people have died, bringing the total deaths to 1,795.

"However, we also saw the greatest number of test results. When you test more people, you are going to find more cases," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike with the Illinois Department of Public Health.

During his coronavirus briefing Friday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said the state met its goal of 10,000 COVID-19 tests in a day.

"Testing is really key to everything else we need to do, to get Illinois moving again," he said.

He also cautioned that antibody tests are not entirely reliable, saying they offer a false sense of security.

"As soon as they prove themselves accurate and reliable, I will make them a priority to get them into our communities," he said.

Pritzker announced Thursday that he will extend the state's stay-at-home order through May. The new order also requires people who are over the age of 2 and medically able to wear face coverings in public.

Pritzker said he will sign the official extension next week and it will take effect on May 1.

The state is projected to see a peak or plateau of deaths per day between late April and early May, Pritzker said.

Pritzker holds daily briefings at 2:30.