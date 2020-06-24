Illinois Right to Life sues Gov. Pritzker over crowd size limits

Illinois Right to Life filed a federal lawsuit against Gov. J.B. Pritzker over restrictions and limits on crowd sizes, saying its group deserves "equal treatment" under the law.
“The governor has said it’s ok for some organizations to gather, to fundraise and to rally support around their cause but everyone else faces the threat of police enforcement or being shut down,” said Mary Kate Knorr, executive director of Illinois Right to Life, in a press release. “We want to be able to get our message out and do our work just like the other advocacy organizations and social causes that the governor has permitted to do so.”
Currently, crowd sizes are limited to 10 people and when the state enters Phase 4, the limit will be 50.
Illinois Right to Life said "human-to-human" interactions are critical for it to spread its messages. But the limit on crowd sizes means the group has not been able to hold rallies, workshops, fundraisers and educational programs.
Pritzker and his administration have faced other lawsuits over policies regarding crowd limits and the stay-at-home order.
