CAHOKIA, Ill. — State Route 3 is closed in both directions between Ruby Street and Stolle Road due to several power poles being down.

A spokesperson with the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency said that a car clipped a power line that was hanging low over the road and a car clipped it, pulling down several wires which were hanging over the road and the nearby train tracks Friday afternoon.

Crews are on scene and the road is expected to be closed for several hours, and the repairs could take as many as several days to complete.

This is a developing story.

